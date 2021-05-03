Manchester City home
A view of the mood inside the Man City camp ahead of PSG semi-final showdown

The mood inside the Manchester City camp at present is as strong as it has ever been, as Pep Guardiola's side are firmly entering the most crucial stretch of the season, with a Champions League semi-final second-leg right around the corner and just one win away from a Premier League title win.
As highlighted by the Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan, the Manchester City bench during the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon was similar to that of an away end packed full of passionate fans.

According to Jack Gaughan’s account, the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden's celebrations of Sergio Aguero’s opening goal from the sidelines almost lead to the trio collapsing over a railing.

Furthermore, the players “warming up” on the touchline appeared to be in very high spirits, constantly chatting and joking with one another, and at one point getting told off by the fourth official for messing around with stray footballs - admittedly not really preparing to take the pitch in a high intensity Premier League match.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted with the mood surrounding his players as the club enters a crucial stretch of games of which they could find themselves with yet another, Premier League title and a spot in the club’s first ever Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola himself was quick to point out just how special the situation is for his side, explaining to the media during a post-match press conference on Saturday afternoon, “Everybody knows we are living something special. Three times in four years, in this country, is something more than remarkable.”

Manchester City will now be gearing up for their Champions League semi-final second-leg showdown with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, with the Blues currently holding a 2-1 advantage from the first-leg in the French capital last week.

