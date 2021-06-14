"Absolutely Obsessed", "Take Our Ball Boys As Well" - Many Man City Fans React As Barcelona Sign First-Team Nutritionist

As the summer goes on, the road leading from Manchester City to FC Barcelona continues to draw a queue and many supporters of the Premier League side are saying the same thing.

As both Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia have already left the Etihad Stadium for Catalonia, completing free transfers earlier this month, the likes of want-away Aymeric Laporte and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan are also arousing interest.

Away from the pitch, Barcelona also appear set to re-sign Manchester City first team nutritionist, Silvia Tremoleda, according to the information of journalist Xavi Hernandez Navarro, as relayed by Toni Juanmarti of Sport.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva has two offers for summer move from Spain

READ MORE: Man City set to make staggering offer for Bundesliga star

Tremoleda joined the Premier League club in 2016, along with many other Barcelona linked staff members within Pep Guardiola's network at the City Football Academy.

Silvia Tremoleda has come highly-praised by Pep Guardiola himself, who was impressed by her work with Lionel Messi - playing a key role in reducing his risk of injury while away on international duty with Argentina.

This comes off the back of a period in which the relationship between the two clubs is said to be ‘magnificent’, according to the words of Spanish news outlet AS - who also claim that the two clubs are currently in constant contact regarding possible transfer deals this summer.

READ MORE: Barcelona identify two current stars for potential swap deals with City

READ MORE: Man City have 'already made an offer' for Premier League star

Only recently, there has been a suggestion from journalist Gerard Romero of RAC1 that Pep Guardiola told Barcelona's president Joan Laporta, and director of football Mateu Alemany, that up to seven of his Manchester City first-team squad could leave should they receive the right offers.

Unsurprisingly, the news of Tremoleda's move has attracted comments of a very similar tone from Manchester City supporters on social media.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra