"Absolutely Unbelievable" - Manchester City Star Reflects on 'Picture Perfect' Premier League Title Triumph

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan gave his verdict on his side's late comeback victory against Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League to retain their crown.

The story of the season was written in the space of five minutes at the home of the six-time Premier League champions, when Pep Guardiola's side fought back from a two-goal deficit and netted thrice in surreal fashion to keep hold of their title.

Despite a dominant start to proceedings, the Blues lacked the cutting edge in attack and were often exposed at the back with Fernandinho partnering Aymeric Laporte in central defence and John Stones positioned at right-back in the absence of Kyle Walker.

City received an early blow in the title decider when Matty Cash headed in from Lucas Digne's cross to steer Steven Gerrard's men in front and silence the Etihad Stadium, with Liverpool then in a position to win the league with a victory over Wolves.

IMAGO / Sportimage A frustrating opening 45 minutes finished with the hosts trailing at the break and looking toothless and predictable in attack. Guardiola brought on Oleksandr Zinchenko for Fernandinho and switched Stones to centre-half, with Joao Cancelo operating on the right flank for the second-half. IMAGO / Sportimage Zinchenko made an instant impact by bringing life into the City attack as he threatened from left-back on a few occasions in the opening five minutes of the second-half. IMAGO / Sportimage However, things went further wrong for Guardiola's side when Philippe Coutinho scored expertly to give Villa a two-goal advantage, with City needing three goals to ensure the title as Liverpool looked to claim the lead themselves against Wolves. IMAGO / Sportimage Ilkay Gundogan headed in from a delightful cross by Raheem Sterling at the back post to halve the deficit, with Zinchenko playing Rodri in to side foot the leveller shortly after - a few minutes of play that sent the Etihad rocking and filled the crowd with belief and hope of a third goal to clinch the title.

"It was absolutely unbelievable! The fact that we won the title in front of a home crowd in this way was really picture perfect," Gundogan said in a new interview with SPORT1.

On as a substitute in place of Bernardo Silva, the German made a late run into the six-yard box and tapped home from Kevin De Bruyne's inch-perfect drilled cross to win the league for City and complete one of the most incredible comebacks wins in the history of the English top-flight.

Gundogan added: "The stadium literally exploded, we just cried out our joy and relief. We had to play our absolute maximum for 38 games and couldn't afford to be careless because Liverpool were lurking at every second.

"It was a great end to a long and nerve-wracking season."

