Academy Player's Emotional Message to Manchester City After Deadline Day Exit's

Both Sam Edozie and Juan Larios took to social media to thank the staff and fellow teammates at the Premier League champions just hours after completing their moves to the south coast.

They join Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia who made the same move earlier in the window which has been guided by Southampton's recruitment chief Joe Shields, who had spent nine years as part of the Cityzens youth development, and the last four as head of academy recruitment.

The 19-year-old winger signed for the Saints in a transfer worth up to £10m having been part of the academy set up since 2019.

Edozie made one appearance for the Blues at senior level in the Community Shield against Leicester City back in 2021 and he thanked his coaches and teammates in a goodbye post on Instagram, saying the decision to leave City was a difficult one.

"With a heavy heart my time has come to say farewell to Manchester City," said Edozie.

"For the last three years I have had the good fortune to be around and learn from the most amazing people. I am full of thanks and gratitude for the opportunities that have been afforded me by this special club. I will never forget this place or the people in it. Thank you for everything Man City."

Lots of former teammates were quick to reply to Edozie on social media including James McAtee, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Luke Mbete, Dire Mebude, CJ Egan-Riley, and Oscar Bobb all wishing him well.

Juan Larios moves for £6m to end a two-year spell at the City Football Academy.

The 18-year-old left-back never made a first-team debut for City but remains highly rated with the club placing a 20 per cent sell-on clause, along with a buy-back clause including the option to match any bid Southampton receive for Larios in future.

"Today, I finish my journey at Manchester City, I want to thank everyone at the club, especially my teammates, you made me felt at home, I wish all the best to this amazing club where I've been really happy. Once a blue..." Larios said via Twitter.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the deal which sees both players with similar buyback clauses to that of Lavia.

"Manchester City will have buy-back clauses for both Sam Edozie and Juan Larios, as part of the deal with Southampton. #MCFC It will be same concept of Romeo Lavia deal. Permanent with buy back clause included to ‘control’ the player" the Italian journalist posted on Twitter.

