"Act Like A Football Club", "Can These Play Up Front" - Man City Fans React To News of 'Edible Coffee Cup' at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have announced that the club will be trialling an innovative 'edible coffee cup' scheme starting this weekend, prompting a reaction from fans on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, Manchester City announced that the club would be trialling an ‘edible coffee cup’ scheme at the Etihad Stadium throughout the course of the 2021/2022 campaign.

In the announcement of the environmentally-friendly initiative, the club noted that the 'edible coffee cups' are manufactured from fully recyclable “sustainable sourced paper and card”.

Additionally, the ‘edible coffee cup’ will be joined by the introduction of a new 100% recyclable and zero plastic beer cup. The announcement of the new scheme has caused quite a stir (no pun intended) across social media.

In conjunction with the announcement, the club has confirmed that Manchester City fans will not be forced into eating their ‘edible coffee cups’, and if preferred, fans will be able to dispose of their cups into a “composing waste stream”.

The revelation that fans have the option of discarding the cups as opposed to being required to consume them has led to many Manchester City fans making jokes regarding the situation.

A popular joke amongst City fans across social media is that many supporters are relieved that club mascot Moonchester will not be roaming around the Etihad Stadium concourse, brutally forcing fans to eat their edible cups following their consumption of the beverage.

Many City fans have shared the sentiment that they are relieved that they are not required to eat their ‘edible coffee cups’, whilst one Twitter user joked that he would like to donate his cup to Manchester United so that they can “remember what a cup looks like”.

The scheme is described on the club’s official website as a “fantastic and innovative solution” that “provides an amazing solution to waste” and will be trialled from this forthcoming Saturday.

In addition to the announcement of the scheme, Manchester City have also announced that fans attending Saturday’s fixture will be able to purchase “half price food and drink inside the stadium at the concourse and concessions between 1pm and 2pm”, and details regarding the ‘edible coffee cup’ scheme along with discounted drinks can be found on the club’s official website.

