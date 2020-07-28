City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Additional images of 2020/21 Man City away kit leaked ahead of Monday's release

harryasiddall

Additional images of Manchester City's 2020/21 away kit have been leaked by EleteTSC, ahead of the scheduled release on Monday. 

With the home kit, only released a few weeks ago, seemingly splitting opinions; the new away kit seems to have been received positively across the City fanbase. Here are the collection of images leaked earlier today.

As you can see, the new kit is predominantly black with dark blue detailing inspired by a the architectural designs seen in the Castlefield area of Manchester city centre.

Puma have also opted for the use of a singular colour in the sponsors and the club badge. As stated previously, followers over on our Twitter seem to liked the new designs.

Screen Shot 2020-07-28 at 19.35.52
Screen Shot 2020-07-28 at 19.36.11

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brazilian midfielder passes Man City medical ahead of €24M deal - The Daily Transfer-Round-Up | #2

It's day two of City Xtra's daily transfer round-up, and it's been a busy day as the transfer market continues to wake from its slumber. There's a revelation about Kevin de Bruyne's future, talk of a Brazilian midfielder already passing a medical, and surprising news about David Silva.

markgough96

by

KdbForBallondor

“I am so happy at Man City” – Pep Guardiola gives an insight into his future at the club

In a recent press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola exclaimed how happy he is at the club.

Sam Puddephatt

'A star in the making' - Man City linked with bizarre bid for free agent

Manchester City could be set to sign Cameron Coxe (21) after he was released by Cardiff City, reports WalesOnline.

markgough96

Man City first-team set for surprise game BEFORE Champions League second-leg against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola's preparations for City's second-leg tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League have been revealed, and they include a friendly match, reports James Ducker in The Telegraph.

markgough96

Man City vs Real Madrid under threat following positive Covid-19 test at La Liga club

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is under threat after reports of a positive case of Covid-19 have come out from the Spanish club's camp on Tuesday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

Man City star set to sign new five-year deal 'in the coming months' - player has 'signalled intent' to finish career at the club

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has 'signalled his intent' to finish his career at the club, and is set to sign a new five-year deal at the club 'in the coming months', according to the 9320 Podcast.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona 'crazy' about signing Man City star - decision is 'up to the player'

La Liga runners-up Barcelona are 'crazy' about the prospect of signing Manchester City centre back Eric García, whether it be this summer or for free when his contract expires next year.

Hamish MacRae

Defender 'sees benefits' in Barcelona and Man City - The Daily Transfer-Round-Up | #1

We're back for our third consecutive transfer window providing you with daily updates into what is going on in the world of Manchester City transfer rumours. Day one includes the latest stories surrounding the likes of Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Pedro Porro and much more.

Freddie Pye

Man City reach an agreement for transfer of La Liga winger - announcement could be made next week

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Ferran Torres, with the winger signing a five-year deal at the Etihad, according to GoalEspana.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City (Premier League)

In David Silva's final league appearance for Manchester City, the side ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over an already relegated Norwich side. The day marked the end of an era, as one of City's greatest ever players moves onto new pastures following ten years of service.

Rob Milarvie