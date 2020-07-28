Additional images of 2020/21 Man City away kit leaked ahead of Monday's release

Additional images of Manchester City's 2020/21 away kit have been leaked by EleteTSC, ahead of the scheduled release on Monday.

With the home kit, only released a few weeks ago, seemingly splitting opinions; the new away kit seems to have been received positively across the City fanbase. Here are the collection of images leaked earlier today.

As you can see, the new kit is predominantly black with dark blue detailing inspired by a the architectural designs seen in the Castlefield area of Manchester city centre.

Puma have also opted for the use of a singular colour in the sponsors and the club badge. As stated previously, followers over on our Twitter seem to liked the new designs.

