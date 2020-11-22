Additional payments set to be paid to Valencia by Man City for Ferran Torres revealed

Manchester City paid an initial fee of €23 million for 20-year-old versatile forward Ferran Torres earlier this year - a fee that could rise during the Spaniard's time at the Etihad due to a number of variables included in the deal to take the player from Valencia.

Torres has experienced a fantastic spell in Sky Blue thus far, stringing together a number of impressive performances both on the wing and as an emergency striker in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at times. The 2020 Golden Boy nominee also notched his first international hat-trick, in a rout over Germany during the most recent international break.

The aforementioned bonuses and variables have been highlighted in a report from Spanish media outlet Marca, who suggest that the €12 million variables are actually split into two equal payments of €6 million each. Valencia consider the first of these to be "easy to achieve" as it depends on the number of matches he plays in Sky Blue for Manchester City, and are not locked to a specific competition.

The other portion of €6 million was not drawn upon, however one can expect those to be performance-related or based on honours won during his time at the club - both as a representative for the team, and/or individual honours such as Player of the Year awards or European accolades.

