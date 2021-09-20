Striker Reveals Club "Wanted Anyone But" Man City Ahead of Etihad Stadium Clash

Wycombe Wanderers' iconic striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has spoken about his side’s upcoming visit to the Etihad Stadium, to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round.

Akinfenwa has made a total of 768 appearances throughout his career whilst registering 228 goals across spells at 13 different clubs, and on Tuesday evening, the man labelled ‘The Beast’ will face off against Manchester City for the very first time.

Away from his successful football career, and perhaps owing to his immense strength and infectious personality, the 39-year-old powerhouse has established himself as a popular media personality, and resultantly, launched a clothing line and also penned an autobiography.

Manchester City host Wycombe Wanders in the third round of the Carabao Cup, and ahead of the game, Akinfenwa has spoken to the reigning Premier League and League Cup holders regarding the match.

READ MORE: Kayky's first words as a Man City player upon arrival in Manchester

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on striker excuse amid Man City struggles

As per Manchester City’s official website, Adebayo Akinfenwa has relayed his thoughts on facing Pep Guardiola’s side, and whilst on the subject of his side's third round opponents, the striker light-heatedly stated, “in truth we wanted anyone but City!”

On the work rate expected of his side on Tuesday night, Akinfenwa noted, “Everyone knows we are going to be doing a lot of running around on Tuesday, but when you play in the lower leagues, you want to pit your wits against the biggest clubs you can, and there’s no doubt City are one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

He added, “When the draw was made it was all, ‘yeah! City at the Etihad Stadium!’ and then the realisation quickly sank in and it was more like, ‘boy, we may not see the ball very much!’”

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides concerning injury update

READ MORE: Phil Foden provides dressing room insight on refereeing decisions

City host Wycombe Wanderers this coming Tuesday as the Sky Blues seek to claim the League Cup for a record-breaking fifth successive year, and consequently, Pep Guardiola will be keen to claim the trophy once again.

However, as Guardiola’s side are set to face Chelsea next Saturday followed by consecutive trips to the Parc Des Princes and Anfield, the Catalan boss will likely name an exceptionally youthful starting line-up when his side host Wycombe.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra