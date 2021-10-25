"Advantage United!", "Ducking De Bruyne" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Major Manchester United News

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the news that Paul Pogba is set to miss the Manchester Derby following his red card in Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

It was a rough Sunday afternoon for Manchester United.

The Old Trafford club were humiliated at home to their rivals, and to make matters worse, French international midfielder Paul Pogba was sent off early into the second half.

The 5-0 defeat has intensified pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær and means the next few fixtures are vital, if the Norwegian intends on keeping his job - including November's Manchester Derby.

In two weeks, Pep Guardiola's side make the short trip across the city to take on Manchester United in the Premier League and will be hoping to further increase the points gap in the table.

Despite a poor run of form, Paul Pogba is a key component of Manchester United's midfield, so losing the Frenchman for such a key game will act as a huge blow for the Red Devils.

The challenge on Liverpool's Naby Keita was determined as 'serious foul play', with the punishment of a three-game suspension meaning Paul Pogba misses games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Watford.

Plenty of City fans have taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to react to the news.

The majority of fans were jokingly suggesting the news means it is 'advantage United', but others also pointed out that Paul Pogba is possibly 'ducking' the challenge of facing Ballon d'Or contender Kevin De Bruyne.

