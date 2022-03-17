Advisor to Borussia Dortmund Admits to Fainting After Hearing of Manchester City's Erling Haaland Offer

Borussia Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer has admitted that a summer transfer to Manchester City for Erling Haaland is certainly possible, especially after revealing his own personal reaction to the financial offer on the table from the Premier League club.

Manchester City’s chase for Erling Haaland has been long and hard, and is likely not to come to end in the public eye any time soon, but it has seemingly made headway over the course of the past week.

Multiple reports have suggested that Manchester City are now the favourites to acquire the Norwegian’s signature in the summer transfer window, moving ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race for the striker.

This tide of City interest and reports has only been bolstered by recent comments from Borussia Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer, who has spoken on the potential transfer in the past few days.

During a panel for Manchester United’s Champions League game with Atletico Madrid - a match in which saw the Old Trafford side knocked out the competition, Sebastian Hellmann asked Sammer about a rumoured switch for Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / kolbert-press “I have no idea, I was fully focused on the game here (between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford),” Sammer told Hellmann, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness. “I didn’t hear anything today, yesterday, the day before yesterday. I know (Manchester) City’s behind (him). The numbers (on offer) – I had whiplash! I fainted. My wife lifted me up. Accordingly, it is possible,” he added. IMAGO / Team 2 Matthias Sammer is no stranger to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola either, having worked with the Catalan coach during his three-year management spell in Germany at Bayern Munich, and he believes that the esteemed tactician would have a positive impact on Erling's Haaland game as a whole. IMAGO / Eibner

“They will both benefit from each other. Because Pep (Guardiola) of course – I was able to experience him for three years – has a certain idea. I can also imagine dealing with a centre-forward, no question,” Sammer told Amazon expert Mario Gomez.

“But he will also have to learn from the centre-forward. Accordingly, it must be conditional. How long this lasts overall remains to be seen. Interesting constellation,” he added.

Wherever the sought-after Erling Haaland ends up ahead of the new season, the 21 year-old will be hoping that his path follows suit and exceeds the impressive career of the aforementioned Sammer.

The former defensive midfielder made 140 appearances for die Schwarzgelben between 1992 and 1998, winning two Bundesliga titles, one Champions League and the 1997 Ballon d’Or award.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube