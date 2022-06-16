Skip to main content
AFC Bournemouth First up to From The Newly Promoted Teams To Play Manchester City

The supporters of teams promoted from the Championship look forward to this day more than most as they find out who they'll get to kick the season off against. 

AFC Bournemouth are the first team to face Pep Guardiola's side this season at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 13th August*. 

Scott Parker will no doubt be looking forward to pitting his wits against the Premier League champions with what could be a very different side to that of Fulham who he previously managed in the top flight.   

Scott Parker shouts instructions to his players during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium

After 23 years out of the top flight, Steve Cooper pulled off what was a remarkable achievement by gaining promotion with Nottingham Forest through the play-offs, beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the final. 

This promotion for the East Midlands side seemed impossible when the former Swansea manager took over in September 2021, with the side bottom of the table without a single victory. 

Steve Cooper with Trophy during Championship Play -Off Final between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium , London, UK 29th May , 2022

The 2 time European Cup winners make the trip to Manchester on Wednesday 31st August*. 

Fulham are the last promoted team to play City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 5th November*, all three playing in Manchester before the mid-season break for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar. 

It's a quick return for the team from West London after blowing away the opposition in the Championship and Aleksandar Mitrović scoring 43 goals, breaking the second-tier record, which Guy Whittingham had held since the 1992/93 season. 

He also broke the most goals in a single Championship season which had been set by Brentford's Ivan Toney in the previous season, the 31-goal target was passed with 14 games to go.  

Fulham v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship - Craven Cottage Fulham s Aleksandar Mitrovic (right) scores their side s seventh goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage

Manchester City play all three promoted teams away from home after the World Cup break, with Nottingham Forest being first up on Saturday 18th February* and a trip to the south coast to play Bournemouth on Saturday 25th February*. 

The Premier League champions don't make the trip to Craven Cottage until Saturday 29th April* after what will be a hectic second half of the season. 

City's record against newly-promoted sides makes for good reading with 41 wins since 2013/2014, playing 54 games in total. 

Only 4 teams have managed to beat City after promotion, Cardiff City won 3-2 in the Welsh capital back in 2013, Burnley secured a 1-0 victory the following season at Turf Moor and Norwich City won 3-2 at Carrow Road in 2019. 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side are the only newly-promoted team to win at the Etihad Stadium with a 2-1 victory, Stuart Dallas scoring both goals for the Elland Road side, and Ferran Torres getting on the scoresheet for City. 

*Fixtures subject to change. 

