Agent of Man City Forward Believes Player is 'Prepared' to Challenge First-Team Stars This Season

Newly signed Brazilian youngster Kayky will start working for a spot within Pep Guardiola's first team set-up, according to information directly from the player's agent.

Kayky joins the Premier League champions with great expectations after being a player of interest for a handful of the top clubs in European football.

While most young, foreign players join Manchester City and immediately head out on loan or work their way up through the academy ranks, Kayky is said to be considered a part of the first team squad early on.

In similar fashion, Gabriel Jesus was put straight into Pep Guardiola's first team squad upon signing for the Etihad club as a 19 year-old in 2017. And while Kayky will likely have a tougher route into the starting eleven, he is viewed as a future first team star.

To compound that belief, Kayky's agent Frederico Moraes has told Fabrizio Romano during an exclusive interview live on Twitch that he believes the player will 'go step by step to get his role' at Manchester City.

Agent Moraes is under the impression that the 18-year-old can 'soon get his position', although it's difficult to understand how long the process can take, despite the player being 'prepared'.

The high expectations are backed up by a fee of £9 million paid by the Premier League club, and some impressive showings for Brazilian side Fluminense after the winger was promoted to the first team last season.

Kayky was also Fluminense’s youngest ever debutant and youngest goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores - further highlighting the faith that was shown in him in South America as well as the high-level experiences that the player has already had.

It could be some time before we see the Brazilian take the field for Manchester City's first team, however if the timing is right, Etihad supporters could see their newest young star on the fast track to join fellow countrymen Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, and Ederson in a star-studded squad.

