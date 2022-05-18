Skip to main content

Agent of Manchester City Star Left Furious Following Newspaper Claims of Etihad Exit

The agent and representative of Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan is said to be 'furious' following recent reports suggesting a summer departure for the Germany star is on the cards.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail that Ilkay Gundogan was set to leave Manchester City in the coming summer, with the German midfielder informed by the club that he was unlikely to be handed a contract extension.

The rumour mill especially went into overdrive after it was revealed that Gundogan was spotted at Manchester Airport's private jet terminal, taking advantage of two days off granted to the squad by manager Pep Guardiola.

However, the midfield maestro’s wife, Sara Gundogan took to social media to confirm that the private nature of the trip was a result of the pair heading to Rome to tie the knot.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph also appeased all fears with regards to Ilkay Gundogan’s exit, as he reported on Wednesday that Pep Guardiola himself was ‘shocked’ at discovering such claims about the 31-year old’s departure, as he ‘expects’ the club's vice-captain to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

While everything seems rosy on the player’s front with regards to his immediate future, new details have emerged about how the former Borussia Dortmund man’s agent reacted to exit rumours about his client.

imago1011446014h

As per a report by Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, Ilkay Gundogan’s agent was ‘furious’ about speculation surrounding his client and a departure from Manchester City, as such rumours have surfaced just days before the German could potentially win his fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

imago1011445108h

The rumours circulated during the two-day break handed to the entire Manchester City squad after their latest 2-2 draw against West Ham, which has meant Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Southampton on Tuesday night sets up a title race that will be decided on the final day of the season.

imago1011790278h

With Jurgen Klopp’s men heading into their upcoming clash against Wolves as favourites, a player of Ilkay Gundogan’s experience would be expected to play a major role in their title decider Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

As a result, it is understandable why the player’s agent is miffed by the rumours as such speculation could take his client’s eye off the ball, as he stands on the verge of making history once again.

imago1012029530h
