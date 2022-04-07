Agent of Pep Guardiola Comments on Rumours Linking Manchester City Manager With Brazil National Team Job

Following reports in Spain concerning interest from the Brazilian National Team set up in Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the Catalan coach's agent has clarified the situation via Brazilian press.

Pep Guardiola is currently contracted with Manchester City until the summer of 2023, and while there are over 12 months remaining on his existing deal, reports concerning his next steps in management continue to circle.

One such report has taken on the line of Pep Guardiola holding the desire to move into international management following his time at the Etihad Stadium, and claimed that there has been interest from one South American country in the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

That was according to the information of Mario Cortegana at Marca, who reported that Pep Guardiola's representative and brother, Pere had been approached by the Brazilian Football Confederation regarding their interest.

The report from Cortegana - who is held in high regard within the Real Madrid news sphere in particular - went as far as to suggest that Brazil were proposing a four-year deal for the Manchester City boss, with a net salary of €12 million per year.

Speaking just last month, following Manchester City's qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals via a 5-0 aggregate win over Sporting CP, Pep Guardiola was quizzed on the possibility of managing the Brazilian national team after his days at the Etihad Stadium are over.

The 51 year-old was very clear in his stance, as he told Fred Caldeira of TNT Sports, "Brazil has very good Brazilian coaches who have to coach the national team... There are very good Brazilian coaches. Debate closed!"

For now, Guardiola will almost certainly have other pressing focuses, as Manchester City gear up to face off against title-chasing Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with just one-point separating the two sides at the top of the table.

