Agent reveals phone call between Pep Guardiola and striker - Inter Milan refused similar conversation

A phone call from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ultimately persuaded Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus to head to Manchester over Milan in 2016, as per comments reported by Calciomercato and translated by Sport Witness.

Agent Sabatino Durante went into detail about the reasons behind Jesus' decision to join the Premier League club rather than Inter Milan, who were managed at the time by former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.

In an interview with Calciomercato, Durante said that the player "could have come to Inter, but Mancini didn’t call him. That’s why he chose Manchester City".

He went on to explain more details behind the transfer, saying that "Inter were very interested, but I told the Nerazzurri to ask Mancini to call him because he is a very sensitive guy. Inter didn’t do it, unlike Manchester City, with [Pep] Guardiola calling him and convincing him."

Things could have worked out very different for Manchester City, had Inter's Mancini and Jesus engaged in that phone call...

Jesus scored the crucial last-minute goal that made City the first ever Premier League team to reach 100 points back in 2017/18, as well as bagging vital goals against Everton and Wolves in the tight title race the season after. He was also the only player on the scoresheet in that season's FA Cup Semi-Final against Brighton.

In reality, Roberto Mancini left Inter Milan just a few days after Jesus joined the Citizens. The iconic ex-City manager led the club to their first ever Premier League title and an FA Cup in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

