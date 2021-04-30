"Agent Silva on the case", "Bring him to Manchester..." - Some Man City fans are saying the same thing after Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe

Bernardo Silva was keen to heap praise on Paris Saint-Germain forward and his former teammate Kylian Mbappe, in the aftermath of Manchester City's dramatic 2-1 victory against the Ligue 1 giants in the Champions League semi-final first-leg this week.

Pep Guardiola's side produced a second-half masterclass, with goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez overturning Marquinhos' headed goal that put the Parisian club ahead inside 15 minutes at the Parc des Princes.

After the game, and despite his very subdued outing against the Premier League leaders, Bernardo Silva was keen to praise PSG's superstar forward Kylian Mbappe while speaking to broadcast media.

Speaking after the game in the French capital, Bernardo Silva was keen to admit that it is 'much better' playing alongside the 22 year-old forward than against him.

The Portugal international expressed, "It's tough to play against him. I have played with him and against him. It's much better to play with him on your side. He is a great player."

"I wish him all the best, except in this round against us! I'm very happy to see he is having a great career and he is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world."

Despite the two players having history playing alongside one another during their spell at AS Monaco prior to their respective moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, some fans of the latter were keen to use the quotes as a signal to get the Portugal midfielder to work his persuasive skills and lure Mbappe to East Manchester.

Manchester City fans may in fact have some reason to believe that luring Mbappe to the Etihad Stadium is a possibility, with the latest reports to emerge from France stating that the Etihad club are among three possible moves for the youngster.

Here's how a few Manchester City supporters responded on social media to the quotes:

