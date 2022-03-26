Skip to main content

Ajax Defender Reveals Preference to Man City Transfer Over Barcelona Due to 'Less Than Good Period' for La Liga Side

Eredivisie rising star Jurriën Timber has declared that he would choose Manchester City rather than La Liga giants Barcelona in any possible future move, as the youngster prefers to win trophies, he revealed during a recent interview.

Barcelona and Ajax are two elite football clubs which have a rich and entangled past.

Names such as Johan Cruyff, Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert have all managed or played for the two clubs, highlighting the iconic nature of the unofficial partnership of the pair.

Most recently in 2019, Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong made the switch from Ajax to the Blaugrana, in a €75 million move.

However, one of Ajax’s newest rising stars seems set to go against this special relationship, stating that he would not choose Barcelona in a future transfer away from the Netherlands.

Jurriën Timber, 20, opted for stating his interest in current Premier League champions Manchester City instead in a recent interview with Helden Magazine.

I like to play for prizes; that’s why I say (Manchester) City (over Barcelona) now. Barcelona has a less good period at the moment,” he told Helden Magazine, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

imago1010513464h

I want to grow as a player, use my time at Ajax to become even better. At Ajax, you have to be happy if you are in the starting line-up; that’s why I want to enjoy this time consciously.”

imago1009995891h

I play for the prizes here; there is no better place to be. Ajax was always my dream club; I also slept under an Ajax duvet. I plan to stay here for a while. But if Manchester City calls, what should I do?”

imago1009839554h

Timber has made appearances this season already, managing to bag three goals from the unlikely scoring position of centre-back. He also shows a calm head at the back with just two yellow cards and no red cards in 45 matches representing Ajax.

This calmness is personified with his ball-playing nature in defence, a quality that is highly valued at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola demanding an elite level of passing from all of his players, including those in his backline.

imago1002836681h
