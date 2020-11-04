SI.com
Ajax player admits Man City are "favourite club" after revealing his "dream" is to play in England

Ajax defender Edson Álvarez has revealed that it is his "dream" to play in England, with Manchester City his "favourite club", reports Voetbal Zone as relayed by Sport Witness.

Álvarez (23), signed for Ajax in July 2019 after beginning his career at Mexican club America, for a fee of $17 million. Since then, the player has made 30 appearances for the Dutch side, scoring twice. 

He is known for his versatility, being able to play as a centre-back, right-back and a central midfielder - a talent which would undoubtedly appeal to a manager like Pep Guardiola.

Alvarez is already thinking about his future, and revealed where he would like to take the next step of his career. “It is a dream of mine to play in the Premier League one day. Manchester City is my favourite club, so that would be perfect”, the Mexican said.

Although there have been no reputable links between Manchester City and the player, Alvarez is clearly ambitious and, with an impressive 32 caps to his name already for the Mexico national side, may well attract the interest of Premier League sides soon. 

He also holds the feat of being the first Mexican player to score on his UEFA Champions League debut, after scoring the second goal in a 3-0 win over LOSC Lille in the group stage in 2019.

