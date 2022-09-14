Alan Hutton Believes Erling Haaland Will Get 40 Plus Goals

Erling Haaland has started the season on fire and former Aston Villa full-back thinks he will break multiple records.

Manchester City started the season in great form beating West Ham and Bournemouth 2-0 and 4-0 respectively.

They had a blip with a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United but reacted well with big back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's side then drew against Aston Villa 1-1 before opening up their Champions League campaign with a rampant 4-0 win against Sevilla.

The main man for the Premier League Champions in most of those games was new signing Erling Haaland who has started the campaign with his new side even better than some had anticipated.

Haaland can score 40 plus goals

Alan Hutton, who used to play for several English sides, has spoken about what he believes Haaland can do in his first season of football in England.

Speaking to Football Insider he said: "He’s built for the Premier League to be quite honest. His stature, he’s physical, huge, he doesn’t mind trying to roughen up defenders.

"He’s a goal scorer ultimately. He wants to score goals, he’s desperate for numbers and he’s always in the right place at the right time to sniff out a chance wherever it may be.

"That being said he can also play with a teammate. For what they paid for him I think it’s an absolute steal. I think he could go on to break record after record.

"His goal contributions at this moment in time are incredible and we’ve only just started. If he goes on this form, he could score 40 plus goals this season, he’s definitely capable of it."

The golden boot seems to in his sights and he chases the record which was set by Mo Salah a few years ago.

