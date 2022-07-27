Alan Hutton Thinks Liam Delap Will Be Part Of Manchester City's Future Plans

Liam Delap is only 19-years-old yet has already made six senior appearances for Manchester City at striker and has got one goal for the club which has led to several clubs wanting to acquire his services this summer.

Southampton, who have had already signed two players from the Premier League Champions this summer, have had a bid worth £16 million rejected for the forward with City seemingly reluctant willing to let him go permanently.

Delap celebrating for the youth side IMAGO / Sportimage

A loan deal could be the most likely this summer so Delap can further develop his game and with Erling Haaland joining as well as Julian Alvarez it would appear his chances are even more limited in this upcoming season.

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton has had his say on the future of the potential star and has stated it would not wise for Pep Guardiola to let him go.

Speaking to Football Insider about if Delap would be in the managers immediate plans, he said: "Not necessarily in the plans as in he’s going to play 10 or 15 games, I wouldn’t have thought so.

Alan Hutton last played for Aston Villa in 2019 before retiring IMAGO / Focus Images

“But I think he could be in the plans in the future.

“I think he’s shown enough and Pep has shown a willingness to put him into the team in certain situations like the Cups. He obviously sees something in him.

“He trains with them day in day out, he’s seen enough to think that this player has got something for the future.

“They won’t want to let that go on the cheap which, £16m is not cheap, but the potential is obviously there. So to let him go for that at the moment, and then he goes away somewhere and flourishes, that’s Manchester City’s loss" said Hutton.

It has been rumoured that Southampton are set to come back with an improved offer to test City's resolve.

Read More Manchester City Coverage