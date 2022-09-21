'All Of Them Play Beautiful Football' - Julian Alvarez On New Teammates & Competition For Places

Manchester City have made some notable changes in the final third in terms of personnel this campaign.

Key players such as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus both departed the club for Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal respectively. Pep Guardiola made sure suitable replacements were brought in to replace them, with the acquisition of superstar forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Argentine prospect Julian Alvarez.

Whilst Erling Haaland had his £54 million release clause activated, City paid a relatively modest £15.4 million to River Plate for the services of Julian Alvarez.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Despite not seeing as much action as fellow new signing Haaland, Alvarez has had a good start to the season with his limited minutes.

The 22-year-old has made eight appearances thus far, consisting of 249 minutes, where he has managed to score three goals. A respectable return.

Now speaking to Mancity.com, Alvarez has spoken about the competition for places at the Etihad Stadium. The Argentine said, "In every team there is internal competition, but healthy competition like is always said.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It is always good to compete and to share the locker room with the best players in the world. In your position because you learn, and you grow a lot. And I’m here to do those things."

The youngster scored 54 times and assisted 31 goals in 122 appearances for River Plate and is now focused on taking his game to the next level with the Sky Blues.

Julian also commented on the quality of players at the club, continuing, "Well there are a lot of good players here, all of them play beautiful football. Skilful football,

IMAGO / Colorsport

The first days I told my family I was very surprised by Ilkay (Gundogan) and Kevin (De Bruyne) for how he controls the ball and how he moves in small spaces and his technical skillset.

I’ve always said I wanted to play with the best players in the world. Well now here at Manchester City but that goes for the national team as well.

With the vast majority of players playing here in Europe, you learn a lot. Not just watching them but also sharing the pitch with them."

Julian Alvarez may next be in action this Saturday against Honduras, as he has been called up for Argentina for international duty.

