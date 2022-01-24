"All of You Judge the Result!" - Pep Guardiola Insists on Fans and Journalists Judging Manchester City's Performances

Pep Guardiola has emphasised the importance of judging Manchester City's performances, as opposed to making a judgement on the scoreline, speaking after his side fell to a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

While City were far from their best at St. Mary’s, a rare tough night at the office does not demand a meltdown, as the league leaders maintain a sizeable nine point-gap ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Speaking after the Premier League champions’ recent fixture, Pep Guardiola emphasised the importance of making a judgement on Manchester City's performances, as opposed to focussing too much on the result.

“All of you judge the result; I try to judge the performance”, Guardiola opened.

He continued, “The performance was much better than the game against Arsenal and much, much better than other games we have played. We know which team we faced. It was really good in many, many ways.”

The boss added, “We played as a team and we defended each other. In attack, we created chances, we arrived at the final by-line several times. We conceded one goal, one free-kick, one corner with the chances they had. More than that we can do.”

Pep Guardiola went on to explain why his side dropping points was inevitable, as it turned out to be against Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side.

“People can believe every game, you have to win 5 or 6-0. I’m sorry, but maybe you are wrong, all of you to think you have to win all the games until the end of the season.

Guardiola continued, “I said before the game, we are going to drop (points) but these will not be the last ones. We will try to minimize and try to win the next one and the next one and especially to play and behave the way we played."

The Spaniard concluded with a lasting message on the Southampton result, saying, “It was an excellent performance. I’m so pleased with the guys with what they done. We are disappointed as we want to win, we could not do it but sometimes it happens.

“I saw the team really well in all departments. I’m sorry, this is my feeling. We can do better, yeah of course all the time. I know the quality of the opponent and sometimes, it’s difficult.”

Pep Guardiola is right on the money in his assessment of his Manchester City side’s performance against Southampton as ultimately, such a fighting display is the blueprint for other such games to come.

