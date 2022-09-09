All Premier League Fixtures Postponed For Game Week 7

The Premier League has made the decision to postpone the games for game week 7. The decision comes as a mark of respect after the death of the Queen Of England occurred yesterday.

The decision was made this morning after the Premier League had a meeting organised by CEO Richard Masters. The clubs decided it would be best to call off all games this weekend, and a decision will be made regarding next weekends fixtures.

Manchester City were set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a massive game regarding the title race.

Manchester City's game with Tottenham has been postponed. IMAGO / News Images

The Premier League released a statement at 11.31am regarding the situation regarding the postponement of all Premier League games set to take place this weekend.

The statement read,

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."

“We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication."

There will be a decision made regarding next weekend's fixtures in due course. Champions League games midweek are set to go ahead as planned unless something changes in the mean time, but as of now UEFA are planning with the games going ahead.

