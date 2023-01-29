All You Need To Know About The FA Cup 5th Round Draw

The Premier League Champions Manchester City will find out who they play in the next round of the FA Cup on Monday night before the last game of the round has been played.

West Ham travel to League One Derby County on Monday and before the game the fifth round draw will take place on BBC One on The One Show which starts at 7pm for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Manchester City secure their place into the next round by beating title rivals Arsenal in a tight game which saw Nathan Ake pop up and score the winner in the second half as Pep Guardiola got one over his former assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City will be number 12 in the draw.

The fifth round fixtures will be played in midweek which will take place the week commencing the 27th February.

City, who last won the competition on 2019, are one of the favourites to win the trophy especially due to the fact that they have already knocked out two members of the 'Big Six' in Chelsea and Arsenal.

The likes of Newcastle, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Everton are also out of the cup from the Premier League.

Last season Guardiola's side got knocked out in the semi-final against Liverpool in an exciting 3-2 encounter so this time round they will be wanting to go that one step further.

