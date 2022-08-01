Skip to main content

Ally McCoist Backs Manchester City's Jack Grealish To Improve Next Season

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has backed Jack Grealish to have a strong 2022/23 campaign after the England man had a fairly slow start to life in Manchester last season.

Grealish was bought last summer for a fee that made him the most expensive English player of all time. However, despite impressing for Aston Villa the season prior, and for England at the Euros, the winger failed to live up to the £100million price tag. 

The England international had a fairly quiet season for City, providing just six goal contributions in the 26 games he featured in. This was a poor return for Grealish in contrast to his last season at Villa, in which the playmaker registered 18 goal contributions in 26 matches. 

Jack Grealish

Despite his slow start to life in City colours, McCoist has stated he has faith in the 25-year-old to kick on next season. The former Rangers man jumped to Grealish's defence after his talkSPORT colleague Tony Cascarino blasted the winger following his performance in the Community Shield on Sunday. 

Cascarino said he believes the England man could be loaned out or return to his former club, should his performances not improve next season. In response to the comments, McCoist has backed Grealish to show signs of improvement in the upcoming campaign, speaking on talkSPORT he said:

“I think Jack’s season, Jack’s performances since his transfer from Villa, have been ok. Cass (Tony Cascarino) is right, maybe about six out of ten.

“He’s won his first title. I expect there to be an improvement in the level of Jack’s performances and in the consistency of Jack’s performances. I think that’s what Cass is talking about and I think he’ll get it, I really do.

“I hear what he’s (Cascarino) saying. You have to compete and play at a very, very high level to be anywhere near that Manchester City team. Jack’s more than capable of it. I think last season he did ok.

“Is there improvement in Jack Grealish? You better believe there is. Would I expect to see it this year? Definitely.”

Having invested so much money into the England man, City will be hoping McCoist's verdict is an accurate one. The winger is set to be more heavily involved this season following the sale of Raheem Sterling, so he will be desperate to make the most of his newfound opportunities and show the club why they spent £100million on him. 

