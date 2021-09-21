September 21, 2021
"Already Better Than Neymar", "Love Him Already!" - Plenty of Man City Erupt Following Brazilian Forward's Exciting Words

A series of Manchester City fans have expressed their delight at Kayky's encouraging words on social media after completing a move to the Etihad Stadium.
The Brazilian sensation has started training with the senior squad after arriving to the east side of Manchester from Fluminense for £8 million plus add-ons on a five-year contract.

With the likes of Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus helping the teenager adjust to life at City, the club's fans are excited to see Kayky in action soon, as the youngster was moved by the interest shown by the Premier League champions in securing his services.

Though it remains unlikely that the 18-year-old will feature for Pep Guardiola's side in the foreseeable future, Kayky will spend the remainder of the campaign training with the first-team in an attempt to progress his development as a forward.

The winger recently expressed his happiness at signing for the Sky Blues in an Instagram post, that read: "Very happy and honoured to be able to be building a new history in this giant club.

"This is another boy's dream that came true, and 'gratitude' is the word that explains what I feel at that moment.”

Following his words, City fans took to social media to display their excitement to see Kayky feature for the Champions League finalists, who are set to host Wycombe Wanderers in the third-round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

