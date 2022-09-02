Skip to main content

'Always Difficult' - Pep Guardiola Prepares For Aston Villa Trip

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not be underestimating Aston Villa, claiming they are more dangerous due to their recent underwhelming Premier League form.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City have had yet another impressive start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

That can be said for Wednesday's midweek clash against newly promoted Nottingham Forest, where they came out convincing winners after beating Steve Cooper's side 6-0.

New superstar forward Erling Haaland continued to impress, opening the scoring just 12 minutes in. Unbelievably, the Norwegian would go on to make it a hattrick before the whistle even blew for halftime, putting Manchester City 3-0 up.

A 50th-minute stunner from Joao Cancelo made it four before newly signed Argentine Julian Alvarez added a brace of his own to conclude the scoring, one of which highly impressed City pundit and ex-player Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Julian Alvarez

On the back of another impressive win, Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad will be looking to add another three points to their tally when they take on Aston Villa this Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, speaking in today's press conference, Guardiola has made it clear that Villa still possesses a lot of threat despite their poor start to the campaign.

Pep Guardiola said about Aston Villa, "It's more dangerous, I'd prefer them to be in a better position in the table. Always difficult, tomorrow will be more difficult. The quality is there, the manager but the players they add[ed] Dendoncker and Bednarek... I can imagine how tough they'd be."

Aston Villa have had a disappointing start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, sitting at 19th position with one win and four losses in their first five Premier League games. Villa manager and former Liverpool player Steven Gerrard has come under fire after a run of poor results and will be hoping to get something out of the game to hush the noise.

Manchester City take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Premier League action this Saturday, with the action kicking off at 5.30 pm UK time.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityAston Villa

Jack Grealish
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Gives Injury Updates On Three Players

By Dylan Mcbennett
Ilkay Gundogan
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: The Last Game They Played

By Dylan Mcbennett
Steven Gerrard Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Manchester City | Where To Watch | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Matt Skinner
Pep and Haaland
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals If Haaland Signing Convinced Him To Stay At Manchester City

By Alex Caddick
Manuel Akanji
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Speaks On Decision To Sign Manuel Akanji

By Dylan Mcbennett
Laporte Spain Cover
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Aymeric Laporte Injury Update

By Jake Mahon
Neymar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Rejected Chance To Sign Neymar This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
Julian Alvarez
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Team News

By Dylan Mcbennett