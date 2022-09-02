'Always Difficult' - Pep Guardiola Prepares For Aston Villa Trip

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City have had yet another impressive start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

That can be said for Wednesday's midweek clash against newly promoted Nottingham Forest, where they came out convincing winners after beating Steve Cooper's side 6-0.

New superstar forward Erling Haaland continued to impress, opening the scoring just 12 minutes in. Unbelievably, the Norwegian would go on to make it a hattrick before the whistle even blew for halftime, putting Manchester City 3-0 up.

A 50th-minute stunner from Joao Cancelo made it four before newly signed Argentine Julian Alvarez added a brace of his own to conclude the scoring, one of which highly impressed City pundit and ex-player Shaun Wright-Phillips.

IMAGO / PA Images

On the back of another impressive win, Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad will be looking to add another three points to their tally when they take on Aston Villa this Saturday.

However, speaking in today's press conference, Guardiola has made it clear that Villa still possesses a lot of threat despite their poor start to the campaign.

Pep Guardiola said about Aston Villa, "It's more dangerous, I'd prefer them to be in a better position in the table. Always difficult, tomorrow will be more difficult. The quality is there, the manager but the players they add[ed] Dendoncker and Bednarek... I can imagine how tough they'd be."

Aston Villa have had a disappointing start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, sitting at 19th position with one win and four losses in their first five Premier League games. Villa manager and former Liverpool player Steven Gerrard has come under fire after a run of poor results and will be hoping to get something out of the game to hush the noise.

Manchester City take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Premier League action this Saturday, with the action kicking off at 5.30 pm UK time.

