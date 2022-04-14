"An Incredible Achievement" - Pep Guardiola Congratulates Manchester City for Reaching Champions League Semi-Final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his side for booking a place in the last four of the Champions League after getting past Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday evening.

After Real Madrid eliminated Chelsea despite suffering a narrow loss at the Santiago Bernabeu to seal a berth in the semi-final of the Champions League, Manchester City saw off Atletico Madrid in rather unattractive fashion to book a place in the last four for the second year in a row.

The Premier League champions suffered a gut-wrenching defeat in the final against Chelsea in the final last term after going on an amazing run in the knockout stages, where they knocked out Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain to reach the final for the first time in the club's history.

This season, currently being on course to potentially clinch a treble of trophies in May, the Blues could go all the way and finally break their European duck at the Stade de France in May should they overcome an in-form Real Madrid side in the semi-final.

IMAGO / PA Images Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who has often struggled to get the Blues past the quarter-final stage in the Champions League during his time at the Etihad Stadium, hailed his side for again sealing a berth in the semi-final of the competition. IMAGO / NurPhoto “This is the third time in our history we are in the semi-finals. We are in the semi-finals and for our club, that is an incredible achievement,” the Catalan said.

City made a series of crucial blocks and challenges in their box to deny the hosts from bringing the tie level before various rows between both sets of players broke out as the game approached full-time.

Guardiola added: “Absolutely (I am pleased with our mental strength). We defended everything. But if they (Atletico Madrid) had scored in the last action would the mental strength not be there?"

After thoroughly dominating the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week, City found a winner through Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian latched onto Phil Foden's through ball and finished past Jan Oblak to give his side a crucial lead heading into the return leg.

City next travel to Wembley to face Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final after sharing the spoils with Jurgen Klopp's men in their Premier League battle at the weekend.

