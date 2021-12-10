Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    "An Incredible Season So Far!" - Pep Guardiola Provides Assessment of Wolves' Campaign Ahead of Man City Clash

    Pep Guardiola is certainly not underestimating Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City this weekend, he pointed out in his pre-match press conference.
    Author:

    In what is set to be one of the tightest races at the top of the Premier League table in recent memory - with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea all in the running for the title, Pep Guardiola's men find themselves in the top spot after 15 games.

    As the winter period gets underway, City will square off with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, and Pep Guardiola is certainly not underestimating the midlands club - who have defeated Manchester City on multiple occasions in recent seasons. 

    "Wolves are having an incredible season so far," Pep Guardiola exclaimed in his Friday afternoon pre-match press conference at the City Football Academy. 

    The City boss continued, "They (Wolves) scored 12 goals and conceded 13 and are so stable. They played more between the lines last season. It was always tough in last years when we faced Wolves and tomorrow will be no exception." 

    Read More

    While the Catalan manager holds Wolves in high esteem, he was quick to point out the superb form that the Etihad club are in, heading into Saturday's clash. 

    "But at the same time, we (Manchester City) are in a good position to continue our run in the Premier League," he said. 

    Guardiola's side will need to channel their fantastic form as they come up against a Wolves side who have conceded the least goals of any club outside of the top three - having only conceded 13 goals in 15 Premier League games. 

    However, the Manchester City defence will be licking their lips, as Bruno Lage's side is also the second lowest scorers in the division thus far. 

