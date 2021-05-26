"And We Have No Fans?!" - Plenty of Man City Supporters Mock Chelsea Fans After Champions League Final Ticket News Emerges

Plenty of Manchester City supporters have reacted on social media on Wednesday after news regarding Chelsea's Champions League final tickets emerged.

While Manchester City have sold out their allocation of just under 6,000 tickets, Chelsea have struggled and according to the latest information to emerge on social media, have been forced into making a rather interesting decision.

Tickets were steep in terms of price to say the least, and Manchester City's owner's gesture towards fans almost certainly played a part in ensuring that every single ticket was sold despite the initial price of the match ticket itself.

Chelsea's fans on the other hand, weren't so fortunate, and the price of the tickets appears to have been too much for many, and understandably so given the current financial climate.

According to Simon Stone of the BBC, Chelsea have had to send back just over 800 tickets for Saturday's Champions League final clash against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Porto, Portugal.

It is reported that while a variety of reasons were at play in fans being put off by attending the match itself, the tickets prices were one of the factors at play.

The most expensive tickets, and those closest to the field of play were priced at £515, while those at the very back of the stadium were priced at £60 - with the two intermediate categories priced at £154.50 and £386.50.

Given the classic jokes that many opposition fans make towards Manchester City's fan base, many supporters of the Premier League champions took this as an opportunity to poke some fun back at their London opposition.

Here's how many Manchester City supporters reacted to the news on social media on Wednesday afternoon:

