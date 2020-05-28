Anderlecht feared Vincent Kompany return to Man City to become assistant coach - defender set to receive 'bigger role' at club

Belgian club RSC Anderlecht feared a return to Manchester City for Vincent Kompany to become an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola following the departure of Mikel Arteta, according to HLN Sport.

The 34-year-old left the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the 2018/2019 campaign, following a record-breaking season in which Manchester City won every domestic trophy up for grabs - a feat never achieved by any other club.

Vincent Kompany initially took up the role as player-manager at the Belgian club, however following a string of relatively below par performances, reduced himself to a player whilst still retaining the role of captain. However, according to HLN Sport on Thursday evening, things could have been very differently, with Anderlecht once fearing that Kompany could have left the club to become an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The possibility of such a move looks to be off the table for now, with the former City captain set to receive a 'bigger role' at the club while also making an investment in the Brussels outfit.

The search for a new assistant manager to Pep Guardiola looks set to continue for a few months longer, following Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal earlier this year. Several names have been mentioned in various reports, with calls from some corners of the City fanbase to consider high-profile options such as Xabi Alonso and Barcelona legend Xavi.

