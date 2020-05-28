City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Anderlecht feared Vincent Kompany return to Man City to become assistant coach - defender set to receive 'bigger role' at club

Freddie Pye

Belgian club RSC Anderlecht feared a return to Manchester City for Vincent Kompany to become an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola following the departure of Mikel Arteta, according to HLN Sport.

The 34-year-old left the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the 2018/2019 campaign, following a record-breaking season in which Manchester City won every domestic trophy up for grabs - a feat never achieved by any other club.

Vincent Kompany initially took up the role as player-manager at the Belgian club, however following a string of relatively below par performances, reduced himself to a player whilst still retaining the role of captain. However, according to HLN Sport on Thursday evening, things could have been very differently, with Anderlecht once fearing that Kompany could have left the club to become an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The possibility of such a move looks to be off the table for now, with the former City captain set to receive a 'bigger role' at the club while also making an investment in the Brussels outfit.

The search for a new assistant manager to Pep Guardiola looks set to continue for a few months longer, following Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal earlier this year. Several names have been mentioned in various reports, with calls from some corners of the City fanbase to consider high-profile options such as Xabi Alonso and Barcelona legend Xavi.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City clash set to mark Premier League return in mid-June - midweek clash ahead of main schedule

Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United are the two fixtures set to mark the return of Premier League football on Wednesday 17th June, according to an exclusive report from the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

Man City star 'open' to extending contract under one condition

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is open to entering negotiations for a new contract - under one condition.

harryasiddall

"Obviously the goal was to make it at Man City" - Youngster reflects on his time in Manchester

In a recent interview, former Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo said the 'aim' was to make it at the club - but first-team opportunities were lacking.

harryasiddall

Man City showing an interest in Brazilian youngster - Ajax, AC Milan and Arsenal also interested

Manchester City are interested in Bruno Fuchs, one of Brazil's hottest young defenders, according to Revista Colorada.

Nathan Allen

Three clubs open negotiations with Man City for midfielder - player is 'not opposed' to transfer

Manchester City and France youth international Claudio Gomes is being targeted by Rennes, Lille and one other unnamed Ligue 1 side, with the potential suitors eyeing up a loan deal with the option to buy, according to RMC Sport.

Freddie Pye

Russian football executive opens up on Man City owners takeover - should be decided 'in silence'

The general director of Russian Premier League club FC Ufa has opened up on recent reports linking the club with a major takeover deal from either City Football Group or Red Bull in the coming months.

Freddie Pye

Gabriel Jesus partners with Brazil legend in significant business venture - 'first steps' in his career as a businessman

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has partnered with Brazilian football icon Ronaldo in R9 Equity & Financial Management, according to UOL Esporte.

Freddie Pye

“It is like going to university, every day you learn something new” — Former Man City goalkeeper talks about lone his season under Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City player Willy Caballero has described working under Guardiola like 'going to university' in a recent interview.

Steve Zavala

'Pep is the best coach in the world' - Bayern Munich star reveals why he ranks the Man City manager as the greatest

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has revealed his admiration for City manager Pep Guardiola, labelling him 'the best coach in the world'.

markgough96

'We are just waiting for the green light' - Man City defender says the squad cannot wait for league action to resume

Benjamin Mendy has revealed that the City squad cannot wait for Premier League action to resume, after speaking to FourFourTwo.

markgough96