Angelino sees similarities between Guardiola and Nagelsmann

Manchester City’s Angelino has recently given his thoughts on comparisons between Pep Guardiola and Julian Nagelsmann, telling RBlive that he believes the two share a similar managerial style.

The Spaniard began last season back with City after the club activated a buy-back clause in his contract at PSV Eindhoven, but he was subsequently loaned out to RB Leipzig in January after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Angelino has now spoken of the similarities between his coach at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, and Julian Nagelsmann of RB Leipzig:

“Both are extremely concerned with football, know a lot, always think proactively and always have new ideas ready.”

The 23-year-old has also revealed his strong relationship with the German coach, in particular with reference to his tactical style and the faith put in him by his new manager:

“We have known each other for a while and have been in contact before, when he was still a trainer in Hoffenheim. The coach trusts me. I can feel that and give it back with performance. And his style of play matches my qualities exactly.”

Angelino has returned for a second spell in Leipzig after he helped the club reach the Champions League semi-finals last season during an impressive loan spell.

The full-back has since made four appearances for RB Leipzig this season, scoring his first goal in their recent 4-0 thrashing of Schalke.

