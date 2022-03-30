"Any Chance Of You Passing To Me Before?" - Jack Grealish Reveals Reasons Behind Short Rift With Manchester City Teammate

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has discussed the reasons behind a disagreement between him and Raheem Sterling that was caught on cameras by several England fans.

Despite not being at his mesmeric best in a Manchester City shirt so far this season, Jack Grealish has rediscovered some of his excellent touch by being one of England’s standout performers in their 3-0 win against Ivory Coast.

The former Aston Villa man's delightful assist for fellow City teammate Raheem Sterling’s goal was the highlight of his display - as his perfectly weighted pass made life easy for the 27-year-old to finish from close quarters.

However, the cameras caught Sterling trying to make amends with an embrace when going up to Grealish while celebrating the Three Lions’ two-goal cushion - which caused several fans to wonder the reason behind the disagreement between both wingers.

IMAGO / Colorsport After England’s victory, the £100 million man cleared up the potential rift between the pair, which ended in them reconciling their camaraderie. IMAGO / Colorsport “I said to Raz, ‘Any chance of you passing to me before?’. I said, ‘Any danger?” he revealed while speaking to broadcasters.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Ultimately, this is all part and parcel of the game, especially between forwards who are always driven towards getting on the ball and trying to create something out of nothing.



If anything, this revelation is a positive sign for Sky Blues fans. It showcases that despite Grealish not currently being in the form of his life, the Englishman refuses to shy away from the occasion, a trait that will benefit City as they approach the business end of the season.

With Guardiola’s side set to face Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice apiece in the space of 11 days, all eyes will be on key players such as the English duo to produce big moments.

Considering Sterling’s brilliant outing against Ivory Coast - where he capped off the honour of donning the armband for England with a sumptuous goal and assist - City fans have a lot to look forward to upon the return of club football.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube