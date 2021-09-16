'Anything Can Happen' - Ruben Dias Delivers Honest Verdict on Premier League Challenge

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has provided his thoughts on the appeal of the Premier League after beginning his second season in England.

The Portuguese enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign at the Etihad Stadium, winning the league title, Carabao Cup whilst helping City reach the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

After a poor start last season, City decided to sign Dias to strengthen their backline ahead of what turned out to be a relentless campaign filled with challenges, and one in which the Sky Blues came on the brink of breaking their European duck.

The 24-year-old, who recently signed a six-year contract at the club, was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season award in May after helping City reclaim their league crown after a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, where they finished 18 points adrift of Liverpool in second place.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

The UEFA Defender of the Year was recently quizzed about the appeal of the Premier League, which is widely known as the best and most challenging league in the world of football.

Dias said: "Knowing that in any game, anything can happen because of football," as quoted by the October edition of City's monthly magazine.

"Because everyone can be good - the referees, everything. They will go for the game, let you play and the best will win. That is something that was in my mind a lot.

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

“I have watched the Premier League for ages and especially when I came (to City), one thing that was in my mind is that whoever wins it (the league title), they deserve it.

“There is no chance of someone winning it who doesn’t deserve it. You play against the best; you play to win. You don’t play just to not concede. That is the beauty of it.”

Dias will play a key role for his side this season, as City look to retain the Premier League title and potentially go one step further in the Champions League after suffering defeat in the final against Chelsea in May.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra