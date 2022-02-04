"Anything Less Than The Title Being Retained Should Be Deemed To Be A Failure" - City Xtra Writers: The 2021/22 Mid-Term Assessment

City Xtra contributors Brandon Evans, Harry Siddall and Vayam Lahoti provide their thoughts on Manchester City's campaign so far, with a spectacular three months having seen Pep Guardiola's side open up a nine point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Unbeaten domestically since October, Manchester City find themselves in a promising position to defend their Premier League crown for a second time under Pep Guardiola.

An FA Cup tie against high-flying Championship side Fulham and a UEFA Champions League meeting with Sporting Lisbon also await the Blues in February, with City preparing to bounce back from a dogged draw at Southampton prior to the winter break.

RB Leipzig are the only side to have beaten the Blues since Crystal Palace in October, with City having won 13 of their past 15 matches, and going on a formidable winning run in the Premier League, with wins over Manchester United, West Ham, Arsenal and Chelsea.

As the Premier League season pauses, City Xtra contributors Brandon Evans, Harry Siddall and Vayam Lahoti reflect on the campaign so far, and preview the final four months of the season.

Manchester City have won 13 of their previous 15 matches in all competitions but saw a 12 match winning streak in the Premier League come to an end against Southampton last Saturday. What have you made of the past three months?

Brandon: Given that we have won 12 of our previous 13 Premier League games, City’s form across the past few months has been nothing short of phenomenal.

City earned hard-fought victories against the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, whilst the determination and ambition that the squad have showed in recent weeks is a sign of a title-winning side.

Although recent results have allowed City to claim top spot, Liverpool are not too far behind and given the sheer ability of Klopp’s side, retaining the title can hardly be taken for granted.

Harry: Relentless. It is a word we always associate with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but it is a word that most accurately describes the past three months. After quite a slow start to the season, the team really clicked into gear and picked up some vitally important wins.

It’s easy to pick out some silky combination play, or some sublime individual moments, but the grit shown by the entire side has been really admirable. City teams of the past did have a knack of cowering under pressure, but not this one, they are more than capable of holding their own with anyone in Europe – whatever the situation.

Vayam: Flawless. After a sluggish start to the season, City have gone on what has almost become a customary winning streak in a league-winning campaign that have seen the squad come together and remind the rest of the division of their metal as Premier League champions whilst Chelsea and Liverpool faltered in the most difficult and demanding period of the campaign.

Starting from the manager to academy stars desperate for a spot in the first-team squad, it has been a pleasure to watch City take the Premier League by storm and though the marathon is far from done, it has given the Sky Blues a solid foundation to build on and bring home their fourth league title in five seasons.

There have been a number of standout performers for City throughout the past few months, however, which player has impressed you the most?

Brandon: When I was asked this question in early November, I named Rodri as the player who had impressed me most and once again, nobody has impressed me more than the indomitable Spaniard.

Throughout the past few months, Rodri, or Godri, as some City fans have christened him has been nothing short of immense. The Spaniard has been absolutely pivotal in City’s successful run in recent weeks and has established himself as a key component in Guardiola’s winning machine.

Rodri’s importance to City’s side is glaringly apparent as his defensive prowess along with his positional sense and composure in possession facilitates City’s ability to control a game. The frequent comparisons to Sergio Busquets certainly appear warranted.

Harry: After the first few months of the season, I picked out Rodri for his incredible transformation, but this time I’d like to give my shoutout to Raheem Sterling.

It looked for a long time that he had one foot outside the exit door, but he has once again turned it completely around. There’s no surprise that his return to form has coincided with City’s incredible winning run.

Sterling is one of Manchester City’s finest signings of the Pep Guardiola era and it is vital the club tie him down to a long-term contract in the summer.

Vayam: Joao Cancelo. I honestly sometimes wonder what Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff do to unlock players' potential and bring the best out of them. And for Cancelo - someone who admitted recently that he hadn't had the best of starts to life at City - it has been a magical period wherein he has completely redefined the role of a full-back with a series of exemplary attacking displays.

The Portuguese has a wand of a right-foot, which no matter how much you watch of him, will astonish you when you see him execute an inch-perfect, outside-of-the-foot through ball for Raheem Sterling to score the opener against Everton in front of a roaring crowd at the Etihad Stadium.

The man is simply the specimen of what Pep Guardiola loves in a footballer. Versatile, technically-gifted, workhorse with a weak foot as good as most people's stronger foot. I used to believe that I would never see anyone pass the ball better than Kevin De Bruyne at City live. However, watching Cancelo destroy the likes of Manchester United and PSG alongside Bernardo Silva made me question the same.

With a potentially slender lead in the Premier League table, and the Champions League set to resume, what are your expectations for City for the remainder of the campaign?

Brandon: Assuming that Liverpool win their game in hand against Leeds, City’s lead at the top of the table would be a mere six points, and as we still have 15 games remaining this season it would be foolish to suggest that the title is wrapped up, however, given City’s form and their effective six-point cushion, anything less than the title being retained should be deemed to be a failure.

I also expect City to reach at least the Semi-Final stage of the Champions League although I am unconvinced that we will be able to go one better in the competition this year owing to the lack of a clinical striker.

In addition to this, I also expect City to enjoy a decent FA Cup run and to reach at least the Semi-Final stage, although City winning their second FA Cup under Guardiola is certainly on the cards.

Harry: The 12-game winning run has put us in a wonderful position. Assuming Liverpool win their game in hand, they are the only side standing in the way of Pep Guardiola’s fourth Premier League triumph.

Klopp’s men will be no pushovers and I am expecting them to push City all the way, however, I am confident this is a team of winners – and they will get the job over the line.

The Champions League is the holy grail, and last season proved they are capable of going all the way to the final. I would like them to give it another good go this season. If we were to be beaten by the likes of Bayern Munich, it would not feel like a disappointment, but until then, we should be dispatching most sides in Europe.

Vayam: Liverpool's showings while they were chasing City in the title race back in the 2018/19 campaign have taught us that the Reds will not be giving up on the league anytime soon.

The arrival of Luis Diaz, whose goal against City in the group-stage of the Champions League last season impresses me to this day, will only boost their attacking prospects, though I expect City to fend off Liverpool's challenge.

And as for Chelsea - only if they ever seem to recover from COVID-19 and injury issues - things that have only affected their progress in the division this season - they could challenge Liverpool for second place but no further.

On the European front, I am expecting City to kick on from their setback in the final last May, channelize all that pain, anger, regret and absolutely storm their way to Champions League glory this term. They are the best team in the world. They have the best manager in the world. They're winning the Premier League and Champions League double this season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra