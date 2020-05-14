"Are we preparing for WW3?!" - Some Man City fans react to leaked 2020/21 Puma range

Manchester City fans have reacted in numbers on social media on Thursday afternoon following fresh leaks surrounding Puma's 2020/21 range for the club.

The German sportswear manufacturers haven't got off to the best of starts to say the least, especially following the latest leaks surrounding next season's clothing and kit range. The latest products leaked by reputable sports clothing source '0F0BALL' have highlighted the displeasure of some City fans towards the club's kit manufacturer.

As leaked by 0F0BALL, Manchester City will launch a very different directive following designs from Puma, with the latest of those 'different' directives coming in the form of... okay I don't even know how to describe these:

And as expected, the leaks didn't exactly go down well with some Manchester City fans over on our twitter page:

There is still some hope amongst the fanbase that, following some very promising leaks and reports surrounding the alternative kits, that Puma may still rescue their reputation before it's too late. Although, no detailed images or leaks surrounding the away and third shirts for the 2020/21 have come to our attention.

