"Are You Crazy, What's Wrong With You?" - Man City Sources Respond To Transfer Links Involving Barcelona

Manchester City sources have responded pretty strongly to recent suggestions of swap deals between the Etihad club's first-team players and Barcelona stars this summer.

In recent days, Spanish press in particular has been rife with suggestions that Manchester City and Barcelona are looking into the feasibility of exchanging players this summer.

Included in these reports were the likes of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo from the side of the Premier League champions, and Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele over at the Camp Nou.

Such has been the chaotic nature of the reports, in which some quarters have even suggested that up to seven Manchester City first-team players were made personally available to Joan Laporta by Pep Guardiola, that journalist have now been seeking answers from Etihad sources.

Starting with words from Manchester City insider Lu Martin, who provided the views from the club while speaking to Què T'hi Jugues on Tuesday.

On the subject of potential swap deals between Manchester City and Barcelona, Martin stated, "I asked in Manchester, and they answered: 'Are you crazy, what's wrong with you?' It's been talked about, especially through [Jorge] Mendes. But talking to Manchester City has shown that exchanging players is unfeasible..."

Additional reporting from Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News then provided further insight from the club on the situation surrounding Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, and talk of those players moving to Barcelona this summer.

On the former, Brennan reports that Joao Cancelo has shown no signs of being unhappy at the club and is not expected to be sold or moved on during the summer transfer window. As for Bernardo Silva, his future will be sorted after the ongoing European Championships, with the player's full focus on helping Portugal secure consecutive Euro titles.

Brennan states that Manchester City have ignored the more 'outrageous' claims, and dismissed more damaging ones like a potential swap involving the above two.

Bernardo Silva's future continues to be in doubt however, with the understanding in various quarters being that the Portugal midfielder is actively wishing for a move away from the club, and came close to that desire last summer.

Reports from the Times have already suggested that Atletico Madrid would be open to offering Saul Niguez for the Manchester City playmaker, while the Athletic have also stated that Bernardo came close to a Barcelona switch last summer.

