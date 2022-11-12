Skip to main content
Argentina Pick Julian Alvarez For Their World Cup Squad

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez will be going to the World Cup with Argentina as Lionel Sebastian Scaloni has picked him in his 26-man squad.

All of the World Cup squads have been announced now for all the nations competing for the ultimate glory in football.

Manchester City will have plenty of players travelling to Qatar leaving Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomez as the only senior players staying at home.

Argentina are one of the favourites for the tournament alongside their South American rivals Brazil who have called up Ederson from City.

Julian Alvarez has been picked for Argentina to try and help win Lionel Messi his first World Cup trophy after losing the final back in 2014 to Germany.

Alvarez's good form does not go unnoticed

Manchester City have been scoring goals for fun this season with all the focus being on Erling Haaland who has scored 23 goals since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

In the last few weeks though he has been slowly recovering from an injury which has meant he has not been leading the line but and instead Alvarez has done in a successful manner.

When he has started games in this campaign Alvarez has got eight goal contributions showing the talent that he has and that hasn't gone unnoticed by manager Lionel Sebastian Scaloni who has picked him in his 26-man squad.  

The 22-year-old already has 11 caps for his country with his two goals to his name but he is likely to be behind Inter Milan's Lautaro Marinez in the pecking order to be leading the line.

