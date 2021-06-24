Argentine Winger Takes Part in Individual Training Ahead of Man City Move This Summer

Argentine winger Dario Sarmiento is now taking part in individual training work away from his current parent club, Estudiantes, ahead of his upcoming move to Manchester City.

Manchester City once again bolstered its youth system earlier this year when it came to terms with Argentine side Estudiantes for the transfer of Sarmiento.

The Premier League champions agreed to shell out a $6 million fee for the 18-year-old winger, although Estudiantes will have the opportunity to haul in more from this transfer as it attached a notable 20% sell-on clause to the agreement.

Sarmiento is currently all focused on his upcoming tenure under the City Football Group.

According to a report from the Argentine-based outlet El Editor Platens, Sarmiento decided not to accompany Estudiantes for its early preseason training schedule.

Estudiantes had provided the Argentine winger with an opportunity to join up with the side at its training grounds - the Country Club - ahead of his move to Manchester City.

However, Sarmiento turned down such a request as he instead is currently training alone at the Grade Up center in Argentina.

Manchester City club officials are in contact with its new signing as they are reportedly providing him with "strict activities" for him to take part in while at the Grade Up center.

The Argentine prospect is expected to depart to England on July 15, where he is slated to feature in Manchester City's early pre-season schedule.

From there, it is not yet known what plans Manchester City has in store for the winger.

The Argentine will have plenty of options right out the gate in his first season under Manchester City, as club officials could elect to designate him to one of their youth teams or opt to instead send him away for a one-season loan stint.

Playing time will surely be crucial for the Argentine winger in his first year in Europe, especially as he is yet to feature in a full season at the professional level.

