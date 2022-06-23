Argentinian Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Signs For Benfica Amid Manchester City Interest

Reported Manchester City target Enzo Fernandez has joined Portuguese side Benfica from River Plate. The transfer was confirmed in an official statement by his new club.

The 21-year-old had been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Manchester United, Juventus and Wolves. It was reported last month that City were interested in the midfielder, but it appears Benfica have won the race for the youngster.

Fernandez is highly regarded as one of Argentina's finest young talents. The midfielder has only played 24 games for River Plate, yet has 14 goal contributions- an exceptional return given that the Argentinian plays as a central midfielder.

Benfica today announced the signing of the youngster on a five year contract. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that his price tag is €10millon plus €8million in add-ons, which could be a bargain given the Argentinian's potential.

With the 21-year-old's performances thus far in his career, it is no surprise that the interest in him was so widespread. However, it may come as a surprise that he opted to go join Benfica, opposed to some of the European giants that were chasing him.

However, it could prove to be a very smart move for the youngster. Say he joined City, for instance, he would already have Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne blocking his path.

A move to the Portuguese giants is a much safer guarantee of first team football for the young midfielder, which will be vital for his development at this stage of his career. Continuing to perform at a high level in the Primeira Liga for a few years before joining one of the 'top five' European leagues would be smart move by the 21-year-old.

Should the Argentinian continue to perform in the same manner he was at River Plate, it is likely interest in him should persist while he's at Benfica. It wouldn't be a surprise if City go back for the midfielder in a year or two.

Read More Manchester City Coverage