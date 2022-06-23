Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Argentinian Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Signs For Benfica Amid Manchester City Interest

Reported Manchester City target Enzo Fernandez has joined Portuguese side Benfica from River Plate. The transfer was confirmed in an official statement by his new club. 

The 21-year-old had been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Manchester United, Juventus and Wolves. It was reported last month that City were interested in the midfielder, but it appears Benfica have won the race for the youngster.

imago1011289219h

Fernandez is highly regarded as one of Argentina's finest young talents. The midfielder has only played 24 games for River Plate, yet has 14 goal contributions- an exceptional return given that the Argentinian plays as a central midfielder. 

Benfica today announced the signing of the youngster on a five year contract. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that his price tag is €10millon plus €8million in add-ons, which could be a bargain given the Argentinian's potential. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the 21-year-old's performances thus far in his career, it is no surprise that the interest in him was so widespread. However, it may come as a surprise that he opted to go join Benfica, opposed to some of the European giants that were chasing him. 

However, it could prove to be a very smart move for the youngster. Say he joined City, for instance, he would already have Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne blocking his path. 

A move to the Portuguese giants is a much safer guarantee of first team football for the young midfielder, which will be vital for his development at this stage of his career. Continuing to perform at a high level in the Primeira Liga for a few years before joining one of the 'top five' European leagues would be smart move by the 21-year-old.  

Should the Argentinian continue to perform in the same manner he was at River Plate, it is likely interest in him should persist while he's at Benfica. It wouldn't be a surprise if City go back for the midfielder in a year or two. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Pep Guardiola looks frustrated at his team during Champions League last-16 tie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Sign Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega From Arminia Bielefeld

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Are In Pole Position To Sign Brazilian Striker Gabriel Jesus

By Elliot Thompson9 hours ago
imago0012064698h
News

Former Manchester City And Real Madrid Midfielder Javi Garcia Announces Retirement

By Jake Mahon11 hours ago
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus together.
Transfer Rumours

Former Manchester City Midfielder Steve McManaman Has His Say On Raheem Sterling Transfer Saga

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans, is it goodbye?
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Gabriel Jesus Transfer To Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Phillips 1
Features/Opinions

Are Manchester City Done In The Window After Kalvin Phillips And Marc Cucurella?

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Arsenal Verbally Agree On A Fee For Gabriel Jesus

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Warming Up Vs PSG
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Moves Closer To Chelsea, But A Liverpool Return Was His First Choice

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago