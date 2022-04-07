Arrests Made at Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Match With Etihad Club Reporting Fan-Related Incidents to UEFA

Reports of 'rampant racism' from the travelling Atletico Madrid supporters at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night have emerged, following Manchester City's 1-0 victory over the Spanish club in the Champions League.

Manchester City got off to great start in their two-legged UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night with frustrating, but well-deserved a 1-0 win.

A single 70th minute strike from Kevin De Bruyne set the Etihad Stadium alight after the reigning champions of Spain put on a typical stubborn defensive display away from home.

However, for many in the stadium, the victory was not quite as sweet, as the overall experience was marred by reports of 'rampant racism', and other disgusting behaviour from the traveling Atletico Madrid supporters.

Footage of the away fans within the Etihad Stadium conducting 'Nazi salutes' emerged shortly after full-time, with subsequent photos on social media revealing that many supporters of the La Liga club were flying flags and banners sporting right-wing, fascist symbols in the city centre prior to the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage According to information of The Manchester Evening News, reports of racism were made to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) at the match, and as a result, some arrests were made - however the specific number of arrests remains unclear for now. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images As per the report, Manchester City are also looking into the incidents from the game and will be reporting them to UEFA. As highlighted, if evidence of the reported incidents is found, an investigation into the allegations - which could lead to sanctions on Atletico Madrid if proven - would be dealt with by UEFA.

To compound their shocking behaviour, further reports of a steward being attacked and of away fans spitting onto Manchester City supporters in the lower tier of the Etihad Stadium have also emerged, but those allegations are yet to be confirmed by police or the media.

Back on the pitch, Manchester City will now have to shift their focus to a crucial Premier League showdown with Liverpool at the weekend, as the two clubs are separated by only one point in a very intense title race.

A win for Pep Guardiola's side would certainly put them in the driving seat for the remainder of the season, as three points would move them four ahead of Jurgen Klopp's men.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube