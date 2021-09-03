Arrival Date of Incoming Brazilian Forward at Man City Confirmed in New Interview

The arrival of Manchester City's latest recruit Kayky has been revealed as part of a new interview with Brazilian media this week.

In April of this year, Manchester City confirmed that they had agreed on a deal to sign highly-rated 18-year-old forward Kayky from Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

Described by The Guardian as “a Brazilian football prodigy,” Kayky is regarded in his home country as one of Brazil's most promising young talents, whilst his excellent dribbling ability has been compared, perhaps unenviably, to superstar Neymar.

City are understood to have paid an initial £8 million plus add-ons to secure Kayky’s services and owing to the forward’s evident potential, that fee could prove to be a stellar bargain.

With many of the club's supporters eagerly awaiting Kayky’s arrival, it has been revealed when the youngster will be linking up with the reigning Premier League champions.

As reported by renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Kayky will join Manchester City 'immediately' and not in January as has been previously reported.

As per current COVID-19 regulations, according to Globo Esporte Fluminense, Kayky and his family will ‘stop’ in Portugal where they will quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival in Europe from Brazil due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Following this, Kayky along with his family will then travel to Manchester, where he will link up with his new teammates at the club.

However, despite the Sky Blues having opted to fast-track Kayky’s arrival, the youngster is expected to link up with the club’s academy this month as opposed to the first team, and owing to this, it is unlikely that Kayky will feature for Pep Guardiola's side in the coming weeks and months.

A left-footed forward, Kayky typically operates on the right-flank and owing to his excellent dribbling ability and willingness to cut inside, comparing the player to Riyad Mahrez may be appropriate, whilst his ability to ghost past defenders is particularly reminiscent of Phil Foden.

Whilst it may be some time before Manchester City supporters see Kayky in first-team action, going by his reputation, his Sky-Blue debut could be something very much worth waiting for.

