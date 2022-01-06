Skip to main content
Arsenal Accept £20,000 FA Fine Following Player Conduct Breach During Manchester City Defeat

Arsenal have been charged £20,000 following their players' reaction to Gabriel Magalhaes’ foul on Gabriel Jesus that led to the Gunners’ defender being sent off.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed by the FA that Arsenal would face action after the hosts ‘failed’ to make sure that their players behaved in an ‘orderly fashion’ during their 1-2 defeat against Manchester City.

This was the point during the contest when Gabriel Magalhaes was shown a second yellow card for impeding Gabriel Jesus from kickstarting a Manchester City counter-attack, which led to the Gunners contingent crowding referee Stuart Attwell in protest.

The FA have now confirmed that Arsenal are to be fined £20,000 after ‘admitting’ their charge as they breached Rule E.20.1 - accepting the ‘standard penalty’ when such incidents happen.

This decision comes after a game that was riddled with controversy - from the discourse around Ederson’s tackle on Martin Ødegaard that was suspected to be a penalty, a debate around whether Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva for Riyad Mahrez’s spot-kick, and Rodri’s unabashed celebration to win the contest.

Read More

While the FA’s decision to charge Arsenal may spark yet another debate, it is worth mentioning that a report suggested that the North London club could well have been punished again as images captured their home fans throwing missiles, bottles and toilet rolls after Rodri wheeled away in celebration.

The footage discovered that ‘at least’ one Manchester City player was struck by a bottle when the visitors were stood in a huddle after the deciding goal - believed to be Joao Cancelo.

Looking at things from the officials’ point of view, it has to be said that the decision to charge Arsenal may have been taken to lay down a marker against teams that try to influence the officiating process, especially in such high-octane clashes.

