Official: Arsenal Announce The Signing Of Oleksandr Zinchenko From Manchester City

Arsenal have announced the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The defender had been linked with a move away from the Etihad for several months following City's pursuit of Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

It is thought that Zinchenko's departure should accelerate City's activity in the transfer market, with the sale of the Ukrainian reportedly bringing in around £30million for the Sky Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images

Zinchenko was already a backup option to Joao Cancelo at left-back for City, so their interest in another fullback meant he would likely be third choice if he were to stay at the club. The Ukraine international was never a regular starter to begin with, so his desire to leave the club is understandable.

However, it appears Zinchenko may take up another role for the Gunners altogether, as their official website has labeled the former City man as an 'experienced midfielder'. This is a role the 25-year-old is familiar with, as this was his favoured position when the Cityzens signed him from Ufa in 2016, but Pep Guardiola opted to use him at left-back.

Zinchenko is capable of playing both roles and it appears this was one of the main attributes that appealed to the London club. Speaking to Arsenal's website, manager Mikel Arteta said:

"Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility. It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Arteta and Zinchenko are no strangers to each other, as the two worked together when the Spaniard was Pep Guardiola's assistant manager. The former City fullback says this was a big factor in the transfer, speaking to the club's official website on Arteta's influence on the transfer, he said:

"I would say it’s the most important role in my decision because I’ve known Mister for a while, I used to work with him at Manchester City. Since the first day at City I knew that he’s going to be a very good manager."

Zinchenko will now link up with former City striker Gabriel Jesus, who also joined the Gunners this window. The Cityzens had already brought in Jesus' replacement in Erling Haaland before they sold the Brazilian but will have more work to do in finding a successor to Zinchenko.

City's pursuit of Cucurella is well documented at this point but with the club unable to agree a fee with Brighton it appears to be a difficult deal to complete. It will be interesting to see if the Sky Blues move on to alternative options or stick with what they currently have.

