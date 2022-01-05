Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Arsenal Charged By FA Following Man City Incident

    Arsenal are to face FA action after breaching a rule in the game against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, following Gabriel's dismissal in the tie, the football governing body have confirmed.

    Manchester City’s 1-2 victory at the Emirates Stadium was perhaps the most heated clash in the Premier League so far this season.

    From a possible penalty call after Ederson’s tackle on Martin Ødegaard, Rodri’s celebrations in front of the home fans after a last-gasp winner, there were a host of talking points from the contest.

    As per confirmation from the FA, Arsenal have now been ‘charged’ with a ‘breach’ of the Rule E.20.1 after their loss to the Premier League champions on Saturday.

    It has further been stated that the Gunners ‘failed’ to make sure that their players ‘conducted’ themselves in an ‘orderly fashion’ during the 59th minute of the match and the club has until Friday to respond.

    Read More

    In the 59th minute, Gabriel was shown a second yellow card after pulling back on the shirt of Gabriel Jesus, when a Manchester City counter-attack was in action.

    After the Arsenal players had allegedly surrounded referee Stuart Attwell following his decision, this particular regulation and discipline update has been issued by the FA.

    This decision by English football’s governing body comes after it was initially reported that possible action would be taken due to home fans having ‘pelted’ Manchester City players with missiles, toilet rolls and bottles during celebrations that followed the match winner.

    In addition, images have shown that ‘at least’ one Manchester City player, believed to be Joao Cancelo, was struck by one of the bottles when the team were celebrating the goal in a huddle.

    Arsenal Charged By FA Following Man City Incident

