Arsenal ‘Conscious’ of Possible Manchester City Interest in Mikel Arteta as Contract Expiry Looms

Arsenal are 'conscious' Mikel Arteta's contract expires at the same time as Pep Guardiola's in 2023, with the Spaniard potentially emerging as the Catalan's successor.

Whoever decides to follow the unprecedented success Pep Guardiola has had at Manchester City will be given a near-impossible task.

The ultimate goal behind the appointments of Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain was to have the structure in place to seamlessly bring Guardiola to the club and allow him all the power to create a winning machine.

Five full seasons into his reign, the Catalan has picked up three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four Carabao Cup's, and reached a club-first Champions League final - not to mention the countless records broken along the way.

But, unfortunately for City supporters, there will be a day where they will have to bid a fond farewell to arguably the club's greatest ever manager - and the question still remains on who will replace him.

Mikel Arteta was Manchester City's assistant manager for over three years, working closely with Guardiola and his coaching staff. There was a view the Spaniard could be his successor, but his understandable switch to become Arsenal manager shelved that talk.

However, according to Matt Hughes in the Daily Mail, Arsenal are conscious that the expiry date of Mikel Arteta's current contract in summer 2023 coincides with Pep Guardiola's current planned departure date at Manchester City.

Despite some rocky moments, the Spaniard is seeing some success with his carefully assembled side, and continued improvement at Arsenal could see him emerge, once again, as Pep Guardiola's potential successor.

Whether Manchester City could prize Arteta away from Arsenal - especially if major success at the Emirates occurs - is another question altogether. 

