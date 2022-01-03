Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Arsenal Could Face FA Action Following Man City Incident

    Arsenal could be subject to action from the Football Association, following unsavoury behaviour from a section of the club's home support during Manchester City's celebrations after their late winner at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Manchester City’s 1-2 win against Arsenal made for a brilliant advertisement for the Premier League being the most box-office league in the world.

    While Bukayo Saka fired a dominant Gunners side into the lead in the first half, a Riyad Mahrez penalty, followed by a Gabriel Magalhaes sending off, and a dramatic late winner by Rodri meant that Manchester City extended their winning streak to 11 league games in a row.

    As per a report by the Mirror, Arsenal could now face FA Action after a section of the home fans 'pelted' the Spanish midfielder and his City teammates with missiles, bottles and toilet rolls after his celebration in front of the home support.

    Further details suggest that match referee Stuart Atwell is likely to have 'included' the incident in his post-match report, despite stewards quickly moving 'to push Rodri away' from the flashpoint.

    Read More

    TV pictures have also shown that several 'bottles and matchday programmes' were thrown on to the pitch and around the corner flag where the Sky Blues’ matchwinner celebrated the deciding goal.

    Images have also showcased that 'at least' one Manchester City player, said to be Joao Cancelo, was 'struck' by one of the bottles when Pep Guardiola’s men were celebrating in a huddle.

    These incidents just point to how heated the contest was, with the general level of officiating being one of the talking points that sparked a major debate amongst fans and pundits alike.

    While a difference in opinion can be understandable, it is never an encouraging sight to witness players being physically targeted - especially during what was a spectacle of a clash.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008913639h
    News

    Arsenal Could Face FA Action Following Man City Incident

    13 seconds ago
    imago1008332686h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Swindon Town vs Man City (FA Cup Third Round)

    32 minutes ago
    Ake vs Brentford Away
    News

    Man City Star Admits Predicting 'Something Might Have Went Wrong' Before Key Moment in Arsenal Win

    4 hours ago
    Pep Tuchel Cover
    News

    "They Won't Stop Improving" - Premier League Manager Pinpoints Key Advantage Held By Man City Over Title Rivals

    5 hours ago
    Jayden Braaf
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Youngster Keen On January Move Abroad to Progress Development - Club's Stance on Potential Sale Revealed

    16 hours ago
    Arteta and Pep Cover
    News

    "What They’ve Done Over the Last Year is Remarkable" - Former Arsenal Captain Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola and Man City

    17 hours ago
    City players vs Arsenal Away
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

    18 hours ago
    Etihad Stadium View
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Set to Compete With Real Madrid for £74M-Rated Winger - Club Scouts Monitoring São Paulo Attacker

    19 hours ago