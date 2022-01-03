Arsenal Could Face FA Action Following Man City Incident

Arsenal could be subject to action from the Football Association, following unsavoury behaviour from a section of the club's home support during Manchester City's celebrations after their late winner at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City’s 1-2 win against Arsenal made for a brilliant advertisement for the Premier League being the most box-office league in the world.

While Bukayo Saka fired a dominant Gunners side into the lead in the first half, a Riyad Mahrez penalty, followed by a Gabriel Magalhaes sending off, and a dramatic late winner by Rodri meant that Manchester City extended their winning streak to 11 league games in a row.

As per a report by the Mirror, Arsenal could now face FA Action after a section of the home fans 'pelted' the Spanish midfielder and his City teammates with missiles, bottles and toilet rolls after his celebration in front of the home support.

Further details suggest that match referee Stuart Atwell is likely to have 'included' the incident in his post-match report, despite stewards quickly moving 'to push Rodri away' from the flashpoint.

TV pictures have also shown that several 'bottles and matchday programmes' were thrown on to the pitch and around the corner flag where the Sky Blues’ matchwinner celebrated the deciding goal.

Images have also showcased that 'at least' one Manchester City player, said to be Joao Cancelo, was 'struck' by one of the bottles when Pep Guardiola’s men were celebrating in a huddle.

These incidents just point to how heated the contest was, with the general level of officiating being one of the talking points that sparked a major debate amongst fans and pundits alike.

While a difference in opinion can be understandable, it is never an encouraging sight to witness players being physically targeted - especially during what was a spectacle of a clash.

