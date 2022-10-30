Arsenal Emphatically Return Back To The Top Of The Premier League

After Manchester City's professional win against Leicester City the Premier League Champions returned to the top of the league and the win meant they were able to put pressure on Arsenal who are their nearest competitors for the title.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners welcomed Nottingham Forest to The Emirates who had beat Liverpool before taking on the challenge of Arsenal.

However, they could not keep that good form up as Arsenal, on the back of a poor showing in the Europa League against PSV brushed Steve Cooper's side aside with complete and utter ease.

Arsenal score five in rout against Nottingham Forest

It didn't take long for Arsenal to take the lead as after just five minutes Gabriel Martinelli scored to give the North London side the perfect start.

Bukayo Saka crossed it in with Martinelli running in to head it past Dean Henderson.

Unfortunately for Arsenal Saka had to be withdrawn on the 27th minute due to an injury with Reiss Nelson coming on for him.

Nelson made the most of his first Premier League appearance of the season as in the second half he got a quickfire brace to all but secure the three points for his side.

He showed great composure in both instances to make sure he got on the scoresheet then he got an assist for Thomas Partey so they were 4-0 up before the hour mark.

The cherry on top for Arsenal was Martin Odegaard adding to the goals as he belted one in with his left foot 12 minutes from the end.

Next up for Arsenal is a proper test of their title credentials as they travel to Stamford Bridge whilst City have Fulham at home before it meaning they can yet again put the pressure on their title rivals.

