Arsenal Fail To Restore Four Point Gap At The Top Of The Table

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just one point after beating Brighton 3-1 on Saturday.

Two goals from Erling Haaland and a Kevin De Bruyne wonder strike either side of Leandro Trossard's goal ensured City got the three points bouncing back after losing to Liverpool last week.

It put the pressure on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who had the chance to respond as they travelled to Southampton to take on Ralph Hassenhuttl's side who have not been in great form so far this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal drop points away to Southampton

The Gunners have been in incredible form all campaign losing just one game to Manchester United and have looked like Manchester City's new challengers due to Liverpool's poor form.

They were on their way to another victory after 11 minutes after Granit Xhaka scored.

Ben White pulled the ball back and Xhaka carried on his goalscoring form with a late run into the box striking the ball powerfully enough to beat Gavin Bazunu with his right foot.

Arsenal carried onto dominate the first half with Bazunu keeping Gabriel Jesus' volley out Martin Odegaard set him up with a lovely scoop.

Southampton grew into it in the latter stages of the first 45 and in the second half they carried on until they got their goal through Stuart Armstrong.

Mohamed Elyounoussi played a reverse ball behind the defence allowing Armstrong to strike it first time past Ramsdale.

Odegaard thought he had won it late on, but Kieran Tierney had run the ball out of play before he found the Norwegian with a cross.

Arsenal play Nottingham Forest at home in their next Premier League game.

