Arsenal Have 'Formalised' a €50 Million Bid For Manchester City Star Following Erling Haaland Announcement

Arsenal have 'formalised' a €50 million bid for Gabriel Jesus, after Manchester City's signing of Erling Haaland forced the Brazilian to advance negotiations.

With several incomings expected this summer, some current Manchester City players are certainly deliberating where their futures lie. 

One of them is Gabriel Jesus. The 25-year-old is expected to leave the club this summer in search of a fresh challenge - and Arsenal are very interested in bringing him to the Emirates. 

Jesus is part of a quartet of City players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2023. Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling are the other three, and it looks like there are some big decisions to be made.

Despite being completely out of favour for large parts of the season, Jesus has sprung back into life in the last few weeks. He scored a stunning four goals against Watford, before backing it up with further strikes against Real Madrid and Leeds United.

It may have changed certain sections of the fanbase's mind about the 25-year-old's future, but it looks like the player himself has made up his mind.

According to an exclusive report by Goal in Brazil, Jesus has asked City for a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

The North London outfit have 'formalised' a €50 million pound bid, but the Blues are looking for a fee in the region of €60 million.

Goal says negotiations are 'close to an end', but the player is completely focussed on the final weeks of the season and securing back-to-back Premier League titles with City.

The move should then be completed towards the end of the month, with Edu Gaspar - Arsenal's footballing director - key in negotiations. 

Gaspar has worked with Jesus at the Brazilian national team and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta closely developed the striker during his time at the Etihad Stadium. 

On Wednesday, direct quotes from Jesus' agent revealed he has offers from six other clubs and Goal say he is still open to exploring each one very carefully. 

